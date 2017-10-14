…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WILL…COOK COUNTIES IN ILLINOIS AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN INDIANA UNTIL 900 PM CDT…
Strong thunderstorms continue to move east into Chicago…
At 803 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Glenview to La Grange to Minooka. Movement was
east at 45 mph. The time of arrival in downtown Chicago of these
storms would be around 825 pm. Wind gusts of 45 mph have been
observed with these thunderstorms at O’Hare International Airport
with these storms. In addition, localized flooding is occurring with
these storms.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be probable with these storms along
with an hour long period of very heavy rainfall.
Locations impacted include…
Chicago, Joliet, Cicero, Hammond, Gary, Evanston, Skokie, Orland
Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Glenview, Calumet
City, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville,
Lansing and Wilmette.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.