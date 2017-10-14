× Cancelled: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45PM CDT for northwestern Porter and central Lake Counties in Indiana

Update 9:25PM CDT…Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled…

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PORTER AND EAST

CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain nad

gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

9:15PM CDT Update on Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN PORTER AND EAST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES…

At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Portage to Wheeler to Lakes Of The Four Seasons,

moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Crown Point, Chesterton,

Lake Station, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven, Lakes Of The Four

Seasons, Lincoln Hills, Wheeler and Winfield.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana until 9:45PM CDT. See Interactive radar at the top of this page.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

Central Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 945 PM CDT

* At 855 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Highland to Schererville to near Beecher, moving

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville,

Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Griffith, St. John,

Chesterton, Lake Station, Porter, Burns Harbor, Lakes Of The Four

Seasons, Wheeler, South Haven and Lincoln Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

