Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 9PM CDT for southeastern Livingston County

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Livingston County until 9PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois…

* Until 900 PM CDT

* At 829 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chenoa, or 8

miles west of Fairbury, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Fairbury, Forrest, Chatsworth and Strawn.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 189 and 193.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.