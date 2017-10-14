× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 8:30PM CDT for Livingston, southern Grundy and southern LaSalle Counties

8:15PM CDT Update…

7:50PM CDT Update on Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning below is orange-shaded area on the highlighted map.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Livingston County in central Illinois…

Southern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Southern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 830 PM CDT

* At 732 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Wenona to near Toluca to Roanoke, moving east

at 75 mph.

* Locations impacted include…

Streator, Pontiac, Dwight, Fairbury, Chenoa, Gardner, Gridley,

Forrest, Chatsworth, Flanagan, Wenona, Odell, Braceville, Cullom,

South Wilmington, Cornell, Saunemin, Ransom, Rutland and Kangley.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 near mile marker 41.

I-55 between mile markers 188 and 229.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Chicago.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.