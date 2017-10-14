× Mesoscale Discussion regarding continuation of Tornado Watch until 1AM CDT

Following is a discussion pertaining to the continuation of the Tornado watch until 1AM CDT…

Mesoscale Discussion 1717 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0904 PM CDT Sat Oct 14 2017 Areas affected...Parts of south/east central Missouri...central and northeast Illinois...northern Indiana Concerning...Tornado Watch 501... Valid 150204Z - 150330Z The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 501 continues. SUMMARY...Thunderstorms may continue to be accompanied by a risk for potentially damaging wind gusts as the develop eastward late this evening into the overnight hours. However, this risk is expected to become considerably more spotty or localized after 10-11 PM CDT. DISCUSSION...With weak to negligible mid-level cooling across the warm sector, the loss of daytime heating is resulting in waning boundary layer instability across the lower Missouri Valley into the southern Great Lakes region. By 03-04Z, this may begin to result in more rapid weakening convective trends. Until then, though, the more vigorous lingering thunderstorm activity remains focused ahead of the southeastward advancing cold front, and will continue to be accompanied by a risk for potentially damaging surface gusts. Warm sector lower/mid tropospheric wind fields continue to strengthen to 40-50+ kt, in response to further surface cyclone development across Iowa into the Upper Midwest, where a more rapid deepening of the low center is still expected overnight. As a result, some risk for damaging surface gusts may persist beyond 03-04Z in lingering convection spreading into the lower Ohio Valley/southern Great Lakes region. But this likely will become increasingly localized in nature.