Mesoscale Discussion regarding continuation of Tornado Watch until 1AM CDT

Following is a discussion pertaining to the continuation of the Tornado watch until 1AM CDT…

Mesoscale Discussion 1717
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0904 PM CDT Sat Oct 14 2017

   Areas affected...Parts of south/east central Missouri...central and
   northeast Illinois...northern Indiana

   Concerning...Tornado Watch 501...

   Valid 150204Z - 150330Z

   The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 501 continues.

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms may continue to be accompanied by a risk for
   potentially damaging wind gusts as the develop eastward late this
   evening into the overnight hours.  However, this risk is expected to
   become considerably more spotty or localized after 10-11 PM CDT.

   DISCUSSION...With weak to negligible mid-level cooling across the
   warm sector, the loss of daytime heating is resulting in waning
   boundary layer instability across the lower Missouri Valley into the
   southern Great Lakes region.  By 03-04Z, this may begin to result in
   more rapid weakening convective trends.  Until then, though, the
   more vigorous lingering thunderstorm activity remains focused ahead
   of the southeastward advancing cold front, and will continue to be
   accompanied by a risk for potentially damaging surface gusts. Warm
   sector lower/mid tropospheric wind fields continue to strengthen to
   40-50+ kt, in response to further surface cyclone development across
   Iowa into the Upper Midwest, where a more rapid deepening of the low
   center is still expected overnight.  As a result, some risk for
   damaging surface gusts may persist beyond 03-04Z in lingering
   convection spreading into the lower Ohio Valley/southern Great Lakes
   region.  But this likely will become increasingly localized in
   nature.