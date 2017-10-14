× Man, 14-year-old girl charged with robbing Northwestern student

CHICAGO – An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl have been charged in the robbery and assault of a Northwestern University student, police said.

Police said Rashawn Duniver, 18, was identified as one of the five people who robbed a 22-year-old student on October 8 on the 700 block of North Fairbanks Court. around 8 p.m.

Police said Duniver approached the victim on he sidewalk, punched him in the face and knocked the victim to the ground. He continued to hit the victim until he gave him his cell phone password and laptop.

Dunivar was also charged in connection to a different robbery that occurred October 8 on North Dearborn Street just half an hour later.

He faces two felony counts of robbery. The 14-year-old faces one felony count of robbery.

The 14-year-old’s name is not being released because she is a minor.