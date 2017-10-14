Maddon tossed and Twitter can’t get enough of his rage

LOS ANGELES –Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing with umpire Mike Winters after a call at the plate was overturned by video review in the seventh inning of the opening game of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night.

Joe Maddon has been ejected from tonight's game. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 15, 2017

Joe Maddon just got tossed #NLCS pic.twitter.com/1KfvfHbTkU — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) October 15, 2017

Charlie Culberson of the Los Angeles Dodgers was originally called out at home on a single by Justin Turner. After a review that took 2 minutes, 45 seconds, Culberson was ruled safe, apparently due to the way catcher Willson Contreras blocked the plate.

Maddon pointed at all of the umpires. #Cubs — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) October 15, 2017

Contreras extended his left leg as he caught the ball, preventing Culberson from touching the plate as he slid past.

After the replay, Maddon stormed out of the dugout and began to argue. Winters, the crew chief, let him make a brief case before tossing him.

And Maddon’s fury ignited reactions on Twitter.

Joe Maddon gets told "you're OUTTA HERE!!!" Sit down JOE! pic.twitter.com/pWv9S7JgiI — Joe Bird (@redheel2012) October 15, 2017

Atta boy Coach Maddon!!! Almost everyone in America completely agrees with your anger. If that play isn’t baseball, then nothing is! — Jim Gilmour (@JimboGilmour) October 15, 2017

More like "Joe Maddon has ejected himself from tonight's game." And I don't blame him, that rule sucks. Even stupid TBS thinks it's a bad rule. https://t.co/fXb3OxQP4L — Julia Pullen (@JulPul14) October 15, 2017

Joe Maddon saying "oh no you di 'int" pic.twitter.com/x1YgztyBcn — THINK BLEU (@ThkBleu) October 15, 2017

I’m glad maddon got himself thrown out over it because those umps deserved to be cussed out — Sam Dearborn🌻 (@SamDearborn) October 15, 2017

The right call there is for Joe Maddon to use his Apple Watch to text the MLB replay crew & commissioner #FU. #CubsvsDodgers #MLBplayoffs — MR Good Tunes (@MrGoodTunes) October 15, 2017

Joe Maddon right now is me when they call "last call" at a bar. 😂 — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) October 15, 2017

But perhaps our favorite reaction was from Maddon’s own son: