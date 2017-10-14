× Hydrology: Flood Warnings on the Des Plaines/DuPage Rivers due to heavy 2-inch rains

The Chicago National Weather Service Office has issued Flood Warnings (light-green-shaded areas on the highlighted map) at Riverside on the Des Plaines River (Sunday), the East Branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook (Tonight into early Monday), and the west Branch of the DuPage River at Warrenville (Sunday into Monday). Heavy rains west were topped by 2.76-inches recorded at Cicero and Somonauk.

Below is a listing of the Chicago-area highest rainfall reports and the Hydrologic River Summary.

Highest rainfall reports (inches)…

Location/Rainfall

Somonauk (DeKalb Co)…2.76

Cicero (Cook Co)…2.76

Aurora (Kane Co)…2.67

Naperville (DuPage Co)…2.62

Downers Grove (DuPage Co)…2.61

North Aurora )Kane Co)…2.47

Earlville (DeKalb Co)…2.08

Mendota (LaSalle Co)…1.93

Batavia (Kane Co)…1.65

St. Charles (Kane Co)…1.65

Geneva (Kane Co)…1.62

Elburn (Kane Co)…1.55

Lombard (DuPage Co)…1.53

Montgomery (Kendall Co)…1.52

Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast