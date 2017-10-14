Hydrology: Flood Warnings on the Des Plaines/DuPage Rivers due to heavy 2-inch rains
The Chicago National Weather Service Office has issued Flood Warnings (light-green-shaded areas on the highlighted map) at Riverside on the Des Plaines River (Sunday), the East Branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook (Tonight into early Monday), and the west Branch of the DuPage River at Warrenville (Sunday into Monday). Heavy rains west were topped by 2.76-inches recorded at Cicero and Somonauk.
Below is a listing of the Chicago-area highest rainfall reports and the Hydrologic River Summary.
Highest rainfall reports (inches)…
Location/Rainfall
Somonauk (DeKalb Co)…2.76
Cicero (Cook Co)…2.76
Aurora (Kane Co)…2.67
Naperville (DuPage Co)…2.62
Downers Grove (DuPage Co)…2.61
North Aurora )Kane Co)…2.47
Earlville (DeKalb Co)…2.08
Mendota (LaSalle Co)…1.93
Batavia (Kane Co)…1.65
St. Charles (Kane Co)…1.65
Geneva (Kane Co)…1.62
Elburn (Kane Co)…1.55
Lombard (DuPage Co)…1.53
Montgomery (Kendall Co)…1.52
Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Oct 14 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 2.61 07 AM Sat -0.23
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 2.53 06 AM Sat -0.15
Gurnee 7.0 2.37 06 AM Sat 0.06
Lincolnshire 12.5 6.99 07 AM Sat -0.05
Des Plaines 15.0 9.46 07 AM Sat 0.29
River Forest 16.0 5.81 07 AM Sat -0.16
Riverside 7.5 3.40 07 AM Sat -0.17 Minor
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 6.31 06 AM Sat 0.21
Montgomery 13.0 11.91 07 AM Sat 0.25
Dayton 12.0 6.62 07 AM Sat -0.19
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.76 07 AM Sat 1.03 Moderate
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.88 07 AM Sat 0.13 Minor
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.22 07 AM Sat 0.75
Shorewood 6.5 2.52 07 AM Sat -0.30
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.44 06 AM Sat -0.52
Foresman 18.0 6.96 07 AM Sat -1.29
Chebanse 16.0 5.31 07 AM Sat -0.27
Iroquois 18.0 8.76 07 AM Sat -1.54
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 4.30 07 AM Sat -0.90
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 3.54 07 AM Sat -0.28
Kouts 11.0 4.50 07 AM Sat -0.21
Shelby 9.0 5.38 07 AM Sat -0.09
Momence 5.0 1.89 07 AM Sat 0.01
Wilmington 6.5 1.84 07 AM Sat 0.20
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.72 06 AM Sat -0.13
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.08 07 AM Sat -0.04
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.35 07 AM Sat 0.11
South Holland 16.5 5.80 06 AM Sat 0.37
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.00 07 AM Sat -0.10
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.64 07 AM Sat -0.07
Leonore 16.0 3.21 07 AM Sat -0.05
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.83 07 AM Sat 0.19
Ottawa 463.0 459.28 06 AM Sat -0.07
La Salle 20.0 12.75 07 AM Sat 0.58
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 M M M
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 2.08 07 AM Sat -0.06
Perryville 12.0 6.16 06 AM Sat -0.15
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 7.00 07 AM Sat 0.06
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 4.48 06 AM Sat 0.09
Latham Park 10.0 5.37 07 AM Sat 0.01
Rockford 9.0 3.16 07 AM Sat 0.00
Byron 13.0 6.97 07 AM Sat -0.17
Dixon 16.0 9.54 06 AM Sat 0.02