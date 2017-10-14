Here’s how to support Salvation Army wildfire relief

Hydrology: Flood Warnings on the Des Plaines/DuPage Rivers due to heavy 2-inch rains

The Chicago National Weather Service Office has issued Flood Warnings (light-green-shaded areas on the highlighted map) at Riverside on the Des Plaines River (Sunday), the East Branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook (Tonight into early Monday), and the west Branch of the DuPage River at Warrenville (Sunday into Monday). Heavy rains west were topped by 2.76-inches recorded at Cicero and Somonauk.

Below is a listing of the Chicago-area highest rainfall reports and the Hydrologic River Summary.

Highest rainfall reports (inches)…

Location/Rainfall

Somonauk (DeKalb Co)…2.76
Cicero (Cook Co)…2.76
Aurora (Kane Co)…2.67
Naperville (DuPage Co)…2.62
Downers Grove (DuPage Co)…2.61
North Aurora )Kane Co)…2.47
Earlville (DeKalb Co)…2.08
Mendota (LaSalle Co)…1.93
Batavia (Kane Co)…1.65
St. Charles (Kane Co)…1.65
Geneva (Kane Co)…1.62
Elburn (Kane Co)…1.55
Lombard (DuPage Co)…1.53
Montgomery (Kendall Co)…1.52

 

Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Oct 14 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       2.61  07 AM Sat  -0.23

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       2.53  06 AM Sat  -0.15
Gurnee               7.0       2.37  06 AM Sat   0.06
Lincolnshire        12.5       6.99  07 AM Sat  -0.05
Des Plaines         15.0       9.46  07 AM Sat   0.29
River Forest        16.0       5.81  07 AM Sat  -0.16
Riverside            7.5       3.40  07 AM Sat  -0.17 Minor

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       6.31  06 AM Sat   0.21
Montgomery          13.0      11.91  07 AM Sat   0.25
Dayton              12.0       6.62  07 AM Sat  -0.19

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.76  07 AM Sat   1.03 Moderate

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       7.88  07 AM Sat   0.13 Minor

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       8.22  07 AM Sat   0.75
Shorewood            6.5       2.52  07 AM Sat  -0.30

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       4.44  06 AM Sat  -0.52
Foresman            18.0       6.96  07 AM Sat  -1.29
Chebanse            16.0       5.31  07 AM Sat  -0.27
Iroquois            18.0       8.76  07 AM Sat  -1.54

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       4.30  07 AM Sat  -0.90

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       3.54  07 AM Sat  -0.28
Kouts               11.0       4.50  07 AM Sat  -0.21
Shelby               9.0       5.38  07 AM Sat  -0.09
Momence              5.0       1.89  07 AM Sat   0.01
Wilmington           6.5       1.84  07 AM Sat   0.20

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       2.72  06 AM Sat  -0.13

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.08  07 AM Sat  -0.04

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       5.35  07 AM Sat   0.11
South Holland       16.5       5.80  06 AM Sat   0.37

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       1.00  07 AM Sat  -0.10

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       3.64  07 AM Sat  -0.07
Leonore             16.0       3.21  07 AM Sat  -0.05

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       5.83  07 AM Sat   0.19
Ottawa             463.0     459.28  06 AM Sat  -0.07
La Salle            20.0      12.75  07 AM Sat   0.58

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0          M  M              M

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       2.08  07 AM Sat  -0.06
Perryville          12.0       6.16  06 AM Sat  -0.15

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0       7.00  07 AM Sat   0.06

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       4.48  06 AM Sat   0.09
Latham Park         10.0       5.37  07 AM Sat   0.01
Rockford             9.0       3.16  07 AM Sat   0.00
Byron               13.0       6.97  07 AM Sat  -0.17
Dixon               16.0       9.54  06 AM Sat   0.02