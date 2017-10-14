× Heavy showers, storms redeveloping; Flash flood watch remains in effect until 4 AM.

Radar trends suggest thunderstorms will increase in coverage across the area this evening. Unseasonably warm, moist air over Missouri and central Illinois is being drawn northward, and being lifted over the rain-cooled air to the north, leading to repeated thunderstorm development. Clusters, or waves of showers and thunderstorms will be moving across northern Illinois into the overnight hours.

Through 3 PM, 3, to greater than 4 inches of rain has already fallen generally along and just south of I-88. Lisle reported 4.37 inches of rain, Cicero 4.32 inches, and 4.21 inches was reported just north of Bolingbrook. Additional rainfall amounts of several inches are possible through this evening.