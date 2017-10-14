Heavy rains trigger widespread river Flood Warnings across northeast Illinois
Due to extensive 3 to 7-inch rainfall totals across the area this evening, Flood warnings are in effect for the following rivers in northeast Illinois…
River/location…degree of flood/time
Des Plaines River at Riverside…Moderate flooding…Sunday-Monday
Des Plaines River at Des Plaines…Minor Flooding…Sunday
DuPage River at Shorewood…Moderate Flooding…Sunday
DuPage River at Plainfield…Minor Flooding…Sunday-Monday
East Branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook…Major Flooding Sunday into Tuesday
West Branch of the DuPage River at Warrenville…Minor Flooding…Sunday
Fox River at Dayton…Moderate Flooding…Sunday-Tuesday
Eox River at Algonquin Tailwater…Minor Flooding…Sunday
Fox River at Mongomery…Minor Flooding…Sunday-Tuesday
Illinois River at Ottawa…Minor Flooding…Sunday-Monday
Illinois River at LaSalle…Minor Flooding…Sunday-Wednesday