Heavy rains with more on the way may cause significant flooding problems

Heavy rains in excess of 5-inches already with another 2-3-inches possible may cause significant flooding problems across the Chicago area this evening/overnight

Flooding is likely across the Chicago area this evening and overnight, especially along and south of the Interstate-88 and Interstate-290 corridors on into Chicago. DuPage County has apparently seen the heaviest rainfall as of 6PM CDT with 5.19-inches reported at Lisle, 4.85-inches at Downers Grove and 4.50-inches in Darien with the rain still coming down hard. Midway had received 2.88-inches and O’Hare 2.48-inches as of late this afternoon.

Below is a Mesoscale Heavy Rainfall Discussion issued by the National Weather Prediction Center. It has rather technical verbage, but is deemed worth displaying here.

MESOSCALE PRECIPITATION DISCUSSION 0887

NWS WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER COLLEGE PARK MD

623 PM EDT SAT OCT 14 2017

AREAS AFFECTED…CENTRAL/NORTHERN IL…NORTHWEST IN…FAR

SOUTHWEST LOWER MI

CONCERNING…HEAVY RAINFALL…FLASH FLOODING LIKELY

VALID 142220Z – 150420Z

SUMMARY…REPEATING ROUNDS OF HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS

EVENING WILL FOSTER AREAL CONCERNS FOR RUNOFF PROBLEMS AND FLASH

FLOODING.

DISCUSSION…A WAVE OF LOW PRESSURE ACROSS CENTRAL IA LATE THIS

AFTERNOON IS INTENSIFYING AS A LARGER SCALE TROUGH EJECTS OUT OF

THE ROCKIES AND ACROSS THE NORTHERN/CENTRAL PLAINS REGION.

MULTIPLE LEAD SHORTWAVE IMPULSES ARE SEEN IN THE SUITE OF

NON-OPERATIONAL GOES-16 WV CHANNELS…WITH ONE IMPULSE SHEARING

DOWNSTREAM ACROSS SOUTHERN LOWER MI…AND A SECONDARY IMPULSE

QUICKLY EJECTING THROUGH CENTRAL/EASTERN IA AND INTO WESTERN IL.

THE INITIAL IMPULSE ALREADY PRODUCED HEAVY RAIN TODAY ACROSS A

LARGE AREA OF EASTERN IA…NORTHERN IL AND SOUTHERN WI WITH SOME

AREAS RECEIVING 3 TO 5 INCHES…AND THIS HAS LED TO A SATURATION

OF THE AREA SOILS.

THE LATEST RADAR AND GOES-VIS/IR SATELLITE IMAGERY IS SHOWING

RENEWED ORGANIZATION AND EXPANSION OF CONVECTION ACROSS FAR

EASTERN IA AND INTO WESTERN IL AS THE SECOND SHORTWAVE INTERACTS

WITH THE NORTHWARD TRANSPORT OF A VERY MOIST AND UNSTABLE AIR

AIRMASS ACROSS THE LOWER MO AND MID MS VALLEYS. THE LATEST RAP

ANALYSIS SHOWS A NOSE OF 1500 J/KG OF MUCAPE NOSING UP ACROSS

NORTHERN MO AND INTO WESTERN IL WHERE IT IS INTERSECTING AND

OVERRUNNING A WELL-DEFINED AND QUASI-STATIONARY FRONTAL ZONE.

MEANWHILE…PWATS ARE VERY HIGH FOR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR AT 1.7

TO 1.9 INCHES…WHICH IS OVER 3 SIGMAS ABOVE NORMAL.

SMALLER SCALE SHORTWAVE DYNAMICS INTERACTING WITH THE FRONT AND

THE AFOREMENTIONED AIRMASS COUPLED WITH LARGER SCALE 250 MB

RIGHT-ENTRANCE REGION JET FORCING AHEAD OF THE LARGER SCALE TROUGH

SHOULD FOSTER A RIPE ENVIRONMENT FOR ORGANIZED CONVECTION WITH

HEAVY RAINFALL THIS EVENING ACROSS THE MIDWEST WITH A FOCUS ON

ESPECIALLY CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IL AND INCLUDING THE CHICAGO

METROPOLITAN AREA. ACCOUNTING FOR THE LATEST RADAR TRENDS…THE

HRRR IS LIKELY TOO FAR NORTH INTO SOUTHERN WI WITH ITS HEAVIER QPF

AXIS…WHEREAS OBSERVATIONAL TRENDS SUPPORT MUCH GREATER IMPACTS

FARTHER SOUTH INTO CENTRAL/NORTHERN IL. THESE AREAS ARE LIKELY TO

SEE AS MUCH AS AN ADDITIONAL 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN WITH ISOLATED

HEAVIER AMOUNTS THROUGH ABOUT 04Z. ADJACENT AREAS OF NORTHWEST IN

AND SOUTHWEST LOWER MI WILL ALSO SEE THE POTENTIAL FOR THESE

HEAVIER RAINS LATER INTO THE EVENING AS THE UPSTREAM SURFACE LOW

LIFTS TOWARD SOUTHWEST WI…AND THE UPSTREAM CONVECTION PUSHES

FARTHER EAST ALONG WITH THE COLD FRONT.

THESE ADDITIONAL RAINS ON TOP OF THE SATURATED SOIL WILL LIKELY

PROMOTE RUNOFF PROBLEMS AND SOME FLASH FLOODING…WITH AN EMPHASIS

ON THE URBANIZED CORRIDORS AND INCLUDING THE CHICAGO METROPOLITAN

AREA.