Cubs face Dodger in rematch of last year’s NLCS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Goin' back to Cali.

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight against the defending champion Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series. The series is a rematch of last season's NLCS, which the Cubs won in six games.

The 104-win Dodgers have been resting since Tuesday, while the Cubs arrived in Los Angeles yesterday, hours after finishing off the Nationals in Washington.

All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was left off the Dodgers' roster due to a back injury.

The Dodgers announced Seager's surprise omission several hours before Game 1. Charlie Culberson, who had 15 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, replaced Seager in the lineup.

"It was just unrealistic to think that I would be able to go," Seager said.

Seager complained of back pain during the Dodgers' NL Division Series clincher in Arizona on Monday after sliding into second base in the first inning. The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year didn't run or participate in team workouts this week, and he had an epidural shot Tuesday.