× Flood Advisory for a good portion of the Chicago area until Sunday morning

The highlighted map (light-green-shaded area) depicts counties under the Flood Advisory discussed below.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Southern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 715 AM CDT Sunday

* At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rainfall, moving east across northern Illinois. Earlier

rounds of storms since late Friday night had produced as much as 3

to 4 inches of rainfall along an axis from roughly Sterling and

Peru, eastward into Du Page and portions of northern and central

Cook Counties. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches of

rain are possible across these same areas with additional storms

this evening and overnight. This additional rainfall will

exacerbate flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas, and

cause rises on area creeks and rivers.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington

Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des

Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton,

Hoffman Estates and Oak Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.