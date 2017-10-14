× Flash Flood Watch in effect today and tonight along and north of Interstate-80 in Illinois

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Flash Flood Watch today and tonight for the portion of north-central and northeast Illinois along and north of Interstate-80 (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map above). A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for southern Wisconsin and southwest Lower Michigan.

Waves of showers and downpour-producing thunderstorms will move east across northern Illinois and the Chicago area today and tonight, repeatedly moving over the same locations resulting in localized flooding and rises on affected area rivers and streams. Individuals traveling or located in food-prone areas should take precautions and be aware of and prepared in case they encounter flood problems.

A west-east-oriented warm front will be positioned across this area today with a series of showers and thunderstorms tracking east along the frontal boundary. The warm front should move very slowly north later today, as a strong cold front approaches from the west. As the cold front nears, strong to severe thunderstorms could develop along and ahead of the cold front, threatening our area late this afternoon into the overnight hours. The showers/thunderstorms should end from west to east, as the cold front passes through our area later tonight and Sunday morning.

Latest metro weather radar display below…