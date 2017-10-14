× Flash Flood Warning until 6AM CDT for portions of several northern Illinois counties including Cook County

A Flash Flood Warning (dark-red-shaded area on the highlighted map) is in effect until 6AM CDT for all or a portion of the northern Illinois counties listed below.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

Southern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 600 AM CDT Sunday

* At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain spreading from north central Illinois into northeast

Illinois, including the Chicago metro area. Three to five inches

of rain have already fallen over much of the warned area since

late Friday night. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

This will become especially dangerous to motorists tonight.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Barrington,

Schaumburg, Yorkville, Mendota, and Sandwich.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.