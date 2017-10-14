× Cubs Game 1 Notes For Saturday @ LA Dodgers

* The Cubs will be making their sixth all-time appearance in the NLCS and are headed to the NLCS for the third straight year. Chicago will be looking to become the first NL team to knock off the same opponent in back-to-back NLCS since the Phillies defeated the Dodgers in the NLCS in 2008 and 2009.

* Los Angeles will be making its 12th all-time appearance in the NLCS, although the Dodgers have lost six of their last seven trips to the NLCS. The lone win during that stretch came in 1988, the last time the Dodgers won the World Series.

* Addison Russell had four RBI in the Cubs’ Game 5 victory over the Nationals on Thursday. His 18 career postseason RBI are tied with Andruw Jones for the most in MLB postseason history by a player before his 24th birthday.

* Justin Turner went 6-for-13 with one home run and five RBI in the NLDS against the Diamondbacks. His 1.105 career postseason OPS is the largest in the majors among active players (minimum 75 PA).

* Wade Davis went 2.1 innings while picking up the save in Chicago’s 9-8 win over the Nationals, becoming the third player to record a 7+ out save in a winner-take-all playoff game since saves became an official statistic in 1969. Vida Blue went 4.0 innings for the Athletics in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Tigers in 1972, while Madison Bumgarner went 5.0 innings for the Giants in Game 7 of the World Series against the Royals in 2014.

* In 15 career postseason starts, Clayton Kershaw has a 3.08 ERA and opponents are hitting .202 against him through six innings. In the seventh inning or later, Kershaw has a 25.50 ERA and opponents are hitting .515 against him.