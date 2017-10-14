Cubs fans ready for NLCS Game 1 against Dodgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago Cubs take the plate in Los Angeles Saturday night. They face the Dodgers again this year, in the National League Championship Series.

Cubs fans are looking for a repeat of last year.

While the weather won’t be an issue in Los Angeles, in Chicago, the rain is complicating plans for Cubs fans. Watch parties at the Park at Wrigley were canceled Saturday and Sunday because of the weather.

People packed the park for Game 5 Thursday night excited to celebrate another division series win--but now it's on to the next one.

At Clark Street Sports the new Flying the W shirts are flying off the shelves.

Fans are stocking up on cubs Gear for at least the next four games. Not only is this good for business, but people living in the area say it’s great for the entire neighborhood.

At Wrigley Field, fans came out to chalk messages on the brick bleachers.