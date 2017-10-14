Chicagoans can celebrate Oktoberfest without leaving the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany is famous for its Bavarian food and beer, but Chicagoans don't have to leave the city to get the Bavarian experience. Oktoberfest Chicago is bringing German food, culture, and of course, beer to town.

"What makes everything we do so special...we do here, " Master of ceremonies Ed Jacobi told WGN.

Oktoberfest Chicago features the music and the sounds of Germany and serves everything from strudel, to sausage, to hot baked pretzels, sprinkled with salt. The festival plates anywhere between two hundred to three hundred schnitzels a night.

Plus, the festival's beer is made right here in Chicago.

Hofbrau house is celebrating its Oktoberfest nightly now through October 29th.