× Chicago area positioned in Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms and Excessive Rainfall Saturday into Sunday

The National Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the Chicago area in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms Saturday into Sunday, indicating up to a 30 percent chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location (see tan-shaded area on highlighted severe storms outlook map). The National Weather Prediction Center has our area under a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall (see map below) with from 1 to in excess of 3-inches of total rainfall possible Saturday into Sunday.

With a frontal boundary oriented west-east over our area, waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected to pass through northern Illinois into northwest Indiana and southern Wisconsin into Lower Michigan during the next 24 hours. Strongest storms with the potential for damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes, as well as flood-producing downpours looks to be later this Saturday afternoon into the evening. The passage of a cold front should end the precipitation from west to east later Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Excessive Rainfall map 7AM CDT Saturday to 7AM CDT Sunday…