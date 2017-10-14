× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. Nashville

* Nashville beat Dallas, 4-1, on Thursday night at home, winning its second straight game, while scoring 10 combined goals in those two contests (had three goals in first two games of the year). Dating to March 28 last season, the Preds are just 1-5-0 in their last six regular-season road tilts.

* Chicago dropped a 5-2 contest to Minnesota at United Center on Thursday night, scoring fewer than three goals for the first time of the season. The Blackhawks have potted exactly one power-play goal in each of their last four contests.

* The Blackhawks won the last four regular-season tilts vs. the Predators in 2016-17 by a combined score of 18-10. Nashville returned the favor in the First Round of last year’s playoffs, sweeping Chicago four straight by a combined score of 13-3.

* Filip Forsberg had a goal and a helper Thursday night, giving him five points (3g, 2a) in his last two skates, and a team-high four markers on the season. Forsberg has just five points (1g, 4a) in 14 career games vs. Chicago at United Center (including postseason).

* Jonathan Toews lit the lamp once Thursday night, and has now recorded at least one point in each of Chicago’s first five games of 2017-18. The last Blackhawk to begin a season with a longer point streak was Marian Hossa who began the 2010-11 campaign with a point in seven straight contests.

* Chicago has scored 23 goals in 2017-18 – tied for its most in the first five games of any season since scoring 24 times in the first five games of 1984-85.