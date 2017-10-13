Woman killed, 13-year-old wounded in shootings in Rogers Park

CHICAGO – A woman was shot and killed and a teen wounded in separate shootings on the North Side Friday night.

The 64-year-old woman was shot in the head around 6:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Glenwood Ave. She was standing on the sidewalk at the time. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Police say she was not the intended target.

A half hour earlier and a few miles away, in the 2100 block of W Touhy, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting. He was shot in the back and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody.

Police are investigating.