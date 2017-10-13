Thunderstorms possible this weekend

Much of the area to see first thunderstorms in nearly seven weeks

The weekend opens on a balmy note with temperatures in the 70s and near summer-like humidities. The warmth and humidity combined with an approaching cold front could set the stage for clusters of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms, especially Saturday evening.

Chicago has not officially recorded a thunderstorm since August 28th.

While rainfall is likely to be distributed unevenly, some areas could see totals more than 3” where the heavier thunderstorms set-up.

Much cooler air arrives Sunday

Thunderstorms should exit the area before midnight Saturday night.

Once the rains pass, the season’s coolest air arrives on gusty northwest winds. High temperatures Sunday will not make it out of the 50s for the first time since May 19th, nearly five months ago!

The chill won’t last long as readings surge near 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Cubs/Dodgers NLCS shifts to Wrigley Field.