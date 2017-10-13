Season’s coolest air to follow stormy night

Friday’s high of 72, and low of 55 at O’Hare International Airport marked the city’s 31st consecutive day of above normal temperatures. Despite cloud cover and a threat of thunderstorms, developing low pressure over the Plains will increase southerly winds across the area on Saturday, ensuring another day of 70-degree readings. The most concentrated area of rain is expected to occur over west and north sections of the metro area through Saturday. As a cold front approaches Saturday night, storms are forecast to become more numerous over the entire area. The Storm Prediction Center has the region highlighted for a marginal risk of severe weather. Much cooler air will sweep into the area Sunday, with frost possible in outlying areas Sunday night.
