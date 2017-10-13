Report: Russian meddling efforts, with Illinois connection, extended to Pokemon Go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Russian-linked meddling efforts may have extended to the popular smartphone app Pokemon Go.

CNN reports that a newly uncovered campaign, called "Don't Shoot Us," allegedly used Pokemon Go to target locations of suspected police brutality and exploit racial tension.

The campaign's website was registered to a shopping mall's address in North Riverside, Illinois, but there is no evidence that the site owner is from North Riverside.

Russia has been alleged to have posed as The Black Lives Matter movement and bought Facebook ads as the organization. Now, Russian-meddling efforts are accused of extending to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr and even Pokémon Go .

The "Don't Shoot Us" campaign owned accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr and Youtube as well as a personal website. This campaign is suspected to have encouraged followers a participated in a Pokemon Go contest.

The contest may have drawn users to points of alleged police brutality and encouraged those users to name their Pokemon after each incident's victims. One contest ad allegedly showed a Pokémon named "Eric Garner," one victim of suspected police brutality in New York. The contest's winners were told they'd receive Amazon gift cards if they followed these guidelines.

Facebook and Twitter have submitted their findings on the Don't Shoot Us campaign to the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller for further investigation.