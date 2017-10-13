Here’s how to support Salvation Army wildfire relief

Plane carrying Cubs team to Los Angeles diverts to Albuquerque: reports

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: The Chicago Cubs celebrate defeating the Washington Nationals in game five of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A plane carrying the Chicago Cubs to Los Angeles was diverted to Albuquerque, N.M., according to multiple reports.

According to MLB’s Jon Morosi, the plane was diverted after a family member fell ill. Details about who it was or the extent of the illness are still unclear

WSCR-670 the Score reports that the plane landed at 6:28 a.m. central time, and has been on the ground for three hours, as of 11 a.m.

WGN has reached to the team for more information — no response yet.

The Cubs were heading to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. They beat the Washington Nationals in a nail-biting NLDS Game 5 Thursday night. NLCS Game 1 is Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

