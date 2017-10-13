× No watch parties in Park at Wrigley for NLCS Games 1 and 2

CHICAGO — Rainy weather predicted for this weekend is complicating plans for Chicago Cubs fans.

Watch parties at the Park at Wrigley for NLCS Games 1 and 2 have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

If you’re looking for other options, Wrigley’s Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern or the Lucky Dorr Patio & Tap will be open for the games.

The Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS starting Saturday. Game 1 is at 7 p.m.