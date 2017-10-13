New community rink introduces new generation of Hawks fans to hockey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- They use shoes and rollerblades instead of ice and skates, but kids in West Morgan Park are now getting a chance to play a little hockey across the beloved Indian head.

Nearly 200 kids played hookey for a special game of hockey on the brand new rink in Kennedy Park courtesy of the Blackhawks and the teams industry growth fund, which is designed to spread hockey across the U.S.

The rink is 80 x 175 feet and will be open year-round.

The park is open to anyone and knowing team chairman Rocky Wertz, some say it won’t be the only one.