Lunchbreak: Big Fork queso fundido

Lance Avery

Big Fork Brands

www.bigforkbrands.com/

Event:

Say Cheese Fest

Sunday, October 15

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Concord Fifty-Five

1355 W. concord Place

Chicago

To purchase tickets:

www.eventbrite.com

Big Fork Queso Fundido

8-10 servings

Ingredients:

2 links Big Fork Bacon Sausage (any flavor), sliced lengthwise twice, then chopped thin

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 orange or yellow bell pepper, diced

8 oz. portabella mushrooms, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 lb. mozzarella or Chihuahua cheese, grated

1 poblano chili, roasted, diced

1 medium tomato, diced

salt and pepper to taste

Garnish:

1/2 bunch of cilantro, chopped

4 sprigs of green onions, sliced

Directions:

Preheat the oven for 400F. In a medium sized cast iron skillet, heat the sausage over medium-high heat until the pieces begin to brown. Add the onions, peppers, and mushrooms and cook over medium-high heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute, then remove from the heat. Spread the vegetable/sausage mixture over the bottom of the skillet. Sprinkle the cheese over the vegetables. Sprinkle the diced poblano and tomatoes over the cheese. Lightly salt and pepper over the top of the entire dish. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and garnish with fresh cilantro and green onions. Serve with crusty bread or tortilla chips.