Investigators in Kenneka Jenkins case say freezer was not in use, unclear why it was on

Investigators have released new details from police reports and witness statements following the death of Kenneka Jenkins.

The 19-year-old was found dead inside a hotel freezer last month and police have ruled it to be an accident.

The newly released reports say the kitchen she wandered into was not in use. Officials say they do not know why the freezer was on.

Witnesses also say Jenkins was not behaving like herself that night and seemed to be in a sad mood.

Police also revealed they looked into theories on social media about foul play but say there was no proof of that.