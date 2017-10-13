Increased security at suburban high school homecoming after threats made anonymously

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. -- Extra security was brought in to a suburban high school Friday night after there were threats targeting homecoming celebrations this weekend.

The school district says it got a letter Friday afternoon, threatening violence at the homecoming dance Saturday at Oak Park and River Forest High School.

The district told parents the threat came from an anonymous note.

There was also heightened security at the homecoming football game Friday night.

The district told parents in a letter, “We are taking every precaution possible” and police were contacted immediately.

The threat comes the same week that an OPRF student posted s snapchat photo in blackface with a caption referencing the school’s Black Leaders Union.

Oak Park police say they are involved in investigating the source of the letter, the credibility of the threat and making sure students and faculty are safe.

They did a security sweep before the game tonight and will do another one tomorrow.

The homecoming dance will go on as planned.