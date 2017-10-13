Here’s how to support Salvation Army wildfire relief

How to help victims of the California wildfires

A CalFire firefighter uses a hand tool as he monitors a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. At least thirty one people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fast-moving wildfires continue to spread devastation and desperation in Northern California. So far, the flames have driven more than 20,000 people from their homes. Dozens are dead. Authorities in Sonoma County received more than 100 missing person calls.

Here is how you can help those dealing with the fires, and ways you can get help if you’re in need.

If you live in Northern California, you can volunteer and donate aid through this Facebook page.

Home Care Assistance is offering to help seniors in Napa and Sonoma evacuate safely and to transport their belongings. Call 925-817-0416.

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist evacuees.

Facebook has also activated a safety check-in page.

Meanwhile, Airbnb hosts are offering free rooms to displaced neighbors and relief workers from October 8 to October 30.

Influence Church in Anaheim Hills is providing food and shelter.

San Francisco store Love on Haight is giving away free clothes.

And Wine County Animal Lovers is offering pet supplies to help evacuees keep their animals with them.

