Group protests suburban fundraiser that featured gun raffle

KILDEER, Ill. -- A Friday night fundraiser got heated in Lake County as protesters gathered outside the event that featured a raffle for guns.

Protesters repeated the call for tougher gun laws outside the Lake County Republican Party fundraiser while supporters of the event defended their Second Amendment right.

Protesters held up names of the victims shot and killed in Las Vegas, less than two weeks ago.

Inside, a dinner and gun raffle was being held. Lake County Republican Party chair Mark Shaw says it was too late to cancel or postpone and planning for the event started a year ago.

About a dozen firearms were set to be raffled off.

Organizers of the event say some of the charitable proceeds will go to the Las Vegas Law Enforcement Assistance Fund.