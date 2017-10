Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Genndy Tartakovsky is the creator of seven time Emmy award-winning series "Samurai Jack." He is also known for producing or directing many more hits such as "Hotel Transylvania," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Star Wars: Clone Wars," and "The Powderpuff Girls."

Follow your destiny straight to theaters 10/16 for the remastered #SamuraiJackPremiere movie event. https://t.co/KF28Cz6iSM pic.twitter.com/UnBguTmiJO — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) October 11, 2017

A fully remastered "Samurai Jack" film will be in theaters for one day only on October 16. Tickets are available now.