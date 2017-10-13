CPD’s body camera program on track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department is on track to equip every patrol officer with a body camera by the end of the year.

So far, more than 4,000 cameras are deployed. They have recorded more than one million segments of video so far.

Early results show there have been fewer, excessive force complaints against officers. University of Illinois researchers are tabulating the data.

The CPD plans to roll-out 8,157 body cameras by the end of December.

The CPD says this will be the largest body-worn camera deployment in the U.S.