CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is giving away free movie tickets to the movie “Marshall” at two Chicago theaters Friday.

In a tweet, he says he bought all the tickets for all day at the Kerasotes Chicago ShowPlace on Roosevelt and the Chatham 14 Theaters on 87th Street.

He says to go to the one at 3 p.m. and he’s “good at surprises.” It’s not clear which theater will get a “surprise.”