13 strange superstitions for your Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is a notoriously unlucky day in our culture. BBC traced the day's notorious reputation back to the 1690s when Victorians combined superstitions surrounding Fridays with superstitions surrounding the number 13.

"Superstition comes from a time when life was uncertain and you felt you didn't have control," Steve Roud, author of "The Penguin Guide to the Superstitions of Britain and Ireland," told BBC.

"There became a notion of fate as being something you could control by doing lucky things or avoiding doing unlucky things," he said.

Cultural superstitions continue today in the form of everyday fears and even good luck charms for favorite sports teams.

Here are 13 superstitions from around the world to help you avoid an unlucky Friday the 13th: