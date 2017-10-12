Wife of person of interest in Delphi murders speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- The wife of a man being questioned about the murders of two girls in Delphi, Ind., is speaking out about the case.

Katelyn and Daniel Nations have been married for six years, WXIN reports.

She believes Daniel looks like the sketch of the murder suspect released by police, but said he's not the man seen walking on the bridge in Delphi.

“Not something my husband would wear. The dark blue jacket he did not have, he does not wear a hat like that. He only wears baseball caps,” said Katelyn.

Abby Williams and Libby German were killed on Feb 13.

Katelyn nations said on the Feb. 14, she drove her husband to check in with police for his sex offender registration in Colorado.

She also remembers watching news coverage of the murders with her husband.

Daniel told her he couldn't believe someone would do something like that.

He's being held by police in Colorado on unrelated charges.

Investigators in Indiana say nations is one of hundreds of tips they're checking out.