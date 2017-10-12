Sports Feed previews Game 5 of the Cubs’ NLDS with the Nationals on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It has been a series full of ups and downs, great moments and dreary ones as well.

At times it has appeared the Cubs would take the upper hand, only to have the Nationals' bats awaken late to put themselves back in the series.

After four games, each team has a pair of wins. Something will have to give tonight at Nationals Park when the teams meet in the deciding game of the National League Division Series in Washington DC.

Josh Frydman was there live on Thursday night to preview the contest on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton. You can watch their discussion in the video above.

Jon Greenberg of The Athletic also took some time out in Washington to discuss the game with Josh.

He broke down the series so far, the pitching match-up, and gave his prediction for the series in the video above.