Prince Harry coming to Chicago for Obama Foundation Summit

CHICAGO — His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales is coming to Chicago.

He’ll be in town for former President Barack Obama’s inaugural Obama Foundation Summit, which will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

Prince Harry will attend the inaugural @ObamaFoundation summit in Chicago on 31st October. pic.twitter.com/wWQxWmc5pK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 12, 2017

The former president says the summit will bring together young civic leaders from around the world to exchange ideas and learn from each other.

The Obamas say the goal of the summit is to inspire and empower young people to change the world.

Other leaders that will be in attendance at the summit include Matteo Renzi, Former Prime Minister of Italy; Whitney Kimball Coe, Director of the National Rural Assembly; Hamdi Ulukaya, humanitarian and Founder of Chobani; Bahia Shebab, artist; Brian Alexander, journalist and author; Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, Obama Presidential Center architects; Gabriella Gomez-Mont, Laboratorio para la Ciudad; Eric Liu, CEO of Citizen University; Elizabeth Alexander, poet and author; and Theaster Gates, artist.

Click here to apply to the summit.

