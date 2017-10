Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The iPhone is one of the most revolutionary products of our time. It's changed the very fabric of our culture. But Pat Tomasulo says it's time for Apple to make the NEXT great product, and stop making him spend $600 every 2 years when a new iPhone model is released.

It's a NEW installment of "The Voice of Reason."

A new edition EVERY THURSDAY. Subscribe on YouTube!