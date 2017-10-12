× Mother claims son was given STD test without her consent

JONESBORO, Ill. – A mother in Jonesboro, Ill., is angry that her son took an STD test without her consent.

She said the 15-year-old took the test at a health clinic at his school–Anna-Jonesboro High School.

The superintendent said parents are given a packet about the health center, which contains an authorization for medical care. It also has a registration form, which a parent or guardian must sign.

“If my son is being tested for an STD, I want to know. If my son is having to be given medicines, I want to know,” the mother said. “If my son took this pill, which he did and he had an allergic reaction, and he never told me the situation was going on I would have never known why he would be having an allergic reaction.”

Despite her outrage, state law says it’s legal for kids older than 12 to be tested without consent.