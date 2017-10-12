Midday Fix: Corky Siegel

Corky Siegel

Event:

Logan Center Bluesfest

October 13-15

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts

915 E. 60th Street

Chicago

For more information:

www.loganbluesfest.org/

Corky Siegel is performing at Logan Center Bluesfest on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. as part of Billy Branch’s “Bringing the Blues Back to the South Side” showcase and on Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m. before the Midwest premiere of John Anderson’s “Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story,” about the legendary blues harp player, with Siegel among the film’s stars.