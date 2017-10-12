Midday Fix: Corky Siegel

Corky Siegel
Event:
Logan Center Bluesfest
October 13-15
Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts
915 E. 60th Street
Chicago
For more information:
Corky Siegel is performing at Logan Center Bluesfest on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. as part of Billy Branch’s “Bringing the Blues Back to the South Side” showcase and on Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m. before the Midwest premiere of John Anderson’s “Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story,” about the legendary blues harp player, with Siegel among the film’s stars.