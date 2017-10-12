× Aurora man gets 12 years for attempted murder using social media

AURORA, Ill. — A man from west suburban Aurora is going to prison for an attempted murder using social media.

22-year-old Aaron Tolamac pleaded guilty in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence.

Tolamac sent a message through social media to his intended target asking him to step outside his Aurora home.

When he did, Tolamac fired four shots with a handgun and took off. But he missed and no one was injured.

Tolamac will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.