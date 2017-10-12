Man arrested, charged in East Chicago post office pipe bomb explosion

HAMMOND, Ind. – Charges were announced Thursday in last month’s explosion at a U.S. Post Office in Indiana.

Eric Krieg, 45, of Munster, who sought local elected office, was arrested for the explosion that injured a female postal worker.

The pipe bomb went off September 6 and around 5:30 p.m. at the post office at 901 East Chicago Avenue.

The pipe bomb was being mailed to an unnamed area resident and went off early.

One worker was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The worker was seven months pregnant at the time. She was treated and released and is now back on the job. She and the baby are doing fine.

The FBI had previously released a sketch of the suspect.