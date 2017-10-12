Lunchbreak: Oven roasted shrimp fajitas

Diane Beaulieu

Entree Kitchen

Oven Roasted Shrimp Fajitas

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs of frozen shrimp (51-60/lb)

2 medium size red peppers – cut into 1/2” strips

2 medium size green peppers – cut into 1/2” strips

1 medium size red onion – cut into 1/2” strips

2 Tbs olive oil

1 Tbs chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp cilantro (dry spice)

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup lime juice

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese

12 corn or flour tortillas

Serving suggestion – sour cream & salsa

Directions:

Keep shrimp in the freezer until you begin cooking. Preheat oven to 450F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Combine the spices in a small mixing bowl, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the vegetables with the shrimp and the olive oil. Sprinkle the spice mixture over the vegetables and shrimp and toss to coat. Spread shrimp/vegetable mixture over the baking sheet and cook in oven for 8 minutes. Turn oven to broil; cook an additional 2 minutes. Once cooked, toss shrimp/veggies with included lime juice. Serve in the included tortillas, warmed if desired, topped as you like with sour cream and salsa.