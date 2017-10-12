Lunchbreak: Oven roasted shrimp fajitas

Diane Beaulieu
Entree Kitchen
26W276 Geneva Road, Unit A
Carol Stream
(630) 668-4450
entreekitchen.com/
Oven Roasted Shrimp Fajitas
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lbs of frozen shrimp (51-60/lb)
2 medium size red peppers – cut into 1/2” strips
2 medium size green peppers – cut into 1/2” strips
1 medium size red onion – cut into 1/2” strips
2 Tbs olive oil
1 Tbs chili powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1 tsp cilantro (dry spice)
1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp salt
1/4 cup lime juice
1 cup Monterey Jack cheese
12 corn or flour tortillas
Serving suggestion – sour cream & salsa
Directions:
Keep shrimp in the freezer until you begin cooking. Preheat oven to 450F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Combine the spices in a small mixing bowl, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the vegetables with the shrimp and the olive oil. Sprinkle the spice mixture over the vegetables and shrimp and toss to coat. Spread shrimp/vegetable mixture over the baking sheet and cook in oven for 8 minutes. Turn oven to broil; cook an additional 2 minutes. Once cooked, toss shrimp/veggies with included lime juice. Serve in the included tortillas, warmed if desired, topped as you like with sour cream and salsa.