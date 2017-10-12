It’s win or go home for Cubs in Game 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- It's a big night in the nation's capital. The Washington Nationals host the Chicago Cubs in the decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series.

Cubs fans are cautiously optimistic both in Chicago and in Washington.

The Nats are sending left-hander Gio Gonzalez to the mound tonight against Chicago's Kyle Hendricks.

Rain coming down here at Nationals Park about two and a half hours before first pitch. Been dreary and overcast most of day in D.C. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Dd4Ofvoa7R — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) October 12, 2017

Gonzalez started Game 2 of the series, also at home, and allowed three runs in five innings of what became a 6-3 victory for Washington. He gave up homers to Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo.

The Nationals have never won a postseason series, exiting in the NLDS after winning NL East titles in 2012, 2014 and 2016. They lost in four games to the San Francisco Giants in 2014, then lost another Game 5 at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

The Dodgers will host Chicago or Washington in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday.