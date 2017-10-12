Girl, 15, from Portage Park still missing since Oct. 2

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Kayleigh Green who has been missing for 10 days.

Police say she was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Grace St. in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood.

Police describe Kayleigh as 5’7” and 165 pounds with brown eyes, and brown and blonde hair.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, she may be wearing black or gray sweatpants and black Converse gym shoes, and carrying a Aeropostale duffle bag with birds.

Both of her ears are pierced, and Kayleigh has scars on her arms, hands and thighs.

Kayleigh’s mother, Anna Green, told DNA Info that Kayleigh sent her friend a message saying she was going to New York.

Kayleigh suffers from depression and post traumatic stress disorder, and takes four types of medication that she did not bring with her.

Anyone with information should call the Chicago Police Department’s Detective Aaron at 312-744-6436.