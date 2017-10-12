× Do the missiles and hydrogen bomb that North Korea has been testing have anything to do with the recent spate of hurricanes and our warm weather here in Chicago?

Dear Tom,

Do the missiles and hydrogen bomb that North Korea has been testing have anything to do with the recent spate of hurricanes and our warm weather here in Chicago?

— Camille DiVito,

Elmwood Park

Dear Camille,

No, they do not. Let’s first consider missiles. The missiles that North Korea has been firing are not the only missiles launched into the atmosphere in the past year. Several nations have been launching missiles, both for military purposes and for space research. Furthermore, hurricanes have always existed, but missile technology did not come along until the 20th century. With regard to North Korea’s testing of nuclear weapons, the United States, the former Soviet Union, England, France, India and Pakistan all have detonated many nuclear bombs with no apparent effect on hurricane activity or weather in general.