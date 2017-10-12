× Cubs Game 5 Notes For Thursday @ Washington

* The Nationals won Game 4 yesterday, 5-0, to force a decisive Game 5 tonight in the nation’s capital. The Nationals have not won a playoff series since moving to Washington in 2005, having lost in the NLDS four times.

* Four of Washington’s five runs yesterday came in the eighth inning via a Michael A. Taylor grand slam. The Nationals have scored nine of their 12 runs in this series in the eighth inning, while Taylor’s grand slam was the first in postseason franchise history.

* The Cubs are 3-3 all-time in winner-take-all games but have won both of which they have played in the previous two postseasons. Each of those two games was on the road, including Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

* The Nationals’ franchise is 1-3 all-time in winner-take-all games, with its lone win coming in the 1981 NLDS, the only playoff series it has won. The club is 0-2 in such games since moving to D.C., having lost Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS at home to the Cardinals and Game 5 of the 2016 NLDS at home to the Dodgers.

* Kyle Hendricks has a 0.63 ERA in his last five postseason starts, allowing only two earned runs (three total) in 28.2 innings. His career postseason ERA of 1.98 (9/41.0) is the fifth-lowest by any pitcher with at least eight postseason starts, and the lowest since Bob Gibson posted a 1.89 ERA from 1964-1968.

* In five career postseason starts, all for the Nationals, Gio Gonzalez has no record with a 4.24 ERA (11/23.1). He has allowed three runs in five innings of work in both of his postseason starts at home, including in Game 2 of this series. His other home start was in a winner-take-all scenario in Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS against the Cardinals.