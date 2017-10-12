× Cubs face must-win Game 5 tonight against Nationals

CHICAGO — The Washington Nationals will host the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the NL Division Series later today, with the winner heading to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in the Championship Series.

Stephen Strasburg struck out 12 and allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Nats blanked the Cubs, 5-0 at Wrigley Field.

Michael A. Taylor put the game out of reach with a grand slam in the eighth inning.

Game time is scheduled for 7:08 p.m.

There’s a Cubs watch party tonight at The Park At Wrigley.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. for $10 each with all proceeds going to Cubs Charities. Gates open at 6 p.m.