Cubs face must-win Game 5 tonight against Nationals

Posted 5:51 AM, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:26AM, October 12, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 11: Manager Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs relieves Wade Davis #71 in the eighth inning during game four of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on October 11, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Washington Nationals will host the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the NL Division Series later today, with the winner heading to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in the Championship Series.

Stephen Strasburg struck out 12 and allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Nats blanked the Cubs, 5-0 at Wrigley Field.

Michael A. Taylor put the game out of reach with a grand slam in the eighth inning.

Game time is scheduled for 7:08 p.m.

There’s a Cubs watch party tonight at The Park At Wrigley.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. for $10 each with all proceeds going to Cubs Charities. Gates open at 6 p.m.

